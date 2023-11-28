Market cap of Volcon Inc [VLCN] reaches 1.14M – now what?

- Advertisements -

Volcon Inc [NASDAQ: VLCN] price surged by 14.01 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on November 21, 2023 at 9:27 AM that Volcon ePowersports Welcomes Doug Cline as Director of Sales for the United States.

Doug Cline, Director of Sales.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A sum of 5295616 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 336.48K shares. Volcon Inc shares reached a high of $0.1999 and dropped to a low of $0.1633 until finishing in the latest session at $0.19.

The one-year VLCN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 98.73. The average equity rating for VLCN stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

- Advertisements -

Guru’s Opinion on Volcon Inc [VLCN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLCN shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLCN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Volcon Inc is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLCN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39.

VLCN Stock Performance Analysis:

Volcon Inc [VLCN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.96. With this latest performance, VLCN shares dropped by -84.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.52% in the past year of trading.

- Advertisements -

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.01 for Volcon Inc [VLCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3359, while it was recorded at 0.1800 for the last single week of trading, and 4.0001 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Volcon Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Volcon Inc [VLCN] shares currently have an operating margin of -705.21 and a Gross Margin at -221.25. Volcon Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -752.97.

Return on Total Capital for VLCN is now -227.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -686.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -986.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -183.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Volcon Inc [VLCN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,985.24. Additionally, VLCN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 187.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Volcon Inc [VLCN] managed to generate an average of -$658,373 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Volcon Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.17 and a Current Ratio set at 0.37.

Volcon Inc [VLCN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VLCN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VLCN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VLCN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.