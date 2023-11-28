Market cap of Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR [RDHL] reaches 11.07M – now what?

- Advertisements -

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR [NASDAQ: RDHL] price surged by 216.96 percent to reach at $0.68. The company report on November 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM that RedHill Biopharma Announces FDA Grant of 5-Year U.S. Market Exclusivity for Talicia® with IP Protection Running to 2034.

The U.S. FDA has granted five years’ market exclusivity for Talicia under the Generating Antibiotic Incentives Now (GAIN) Act Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation, as recommended by the FDA Exclusivity Board.

This grant is on top of three years’ exclusivity granted for the approval of Talicia under section 505(b)(2). Talicia is protected by its broad intellectual property suite to 2034.

A sum of 191616579 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.81M shares. Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR shares reached a high of $1.14 and dropped to a low of $0.666 until finishing in the latest session at $1.00.

The one-year RDHL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 97.5. The average equity rating for RDHL stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR [RDHL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RDHL shares is $40.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RDHL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDHL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46.

RDHL Stock Performance Analysis:

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR [RDHL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 199.85. With this latest performance, RDHL shares gained by 124.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDHL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.87 for Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR [RDHL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4677, while it was recorded at 0.4561 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4167 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR [RDHL] shares currently have an operating margin of -69.33 and a Gross Margin at +46.06. Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -115.97.

Return on Total Capital for RDHL is now -49.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -268.82. Additionally, RDHL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 165.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR [RDHL] managed to generate an average of -$580,395 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.78 and a Current Ratio set at 0.96.

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR [RDHL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RDHL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RDHL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RDHL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.