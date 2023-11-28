Market cap of Mobiquity Technologies Inc [MOBQ] reaches 1.27M – now what?

- Advertisements -

Mobiquity Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: MOBQ] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.84% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.02%. The company report on October 18, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Mobiquity Technologies Champions CTV’s Power in Political Advertising with Advanced AI.

With the Political Season in Focus, Mobiquity Showcases AI-Driven CTV Ad Campaigns, Eclipsing Traditional TV Outcomes.

Over the last 12 months, MOBQ stock dropped by -97.07%. The one-year Mobiquity Technologies Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 99.42. The average equity rating for MOBQ stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.27 million, with 2.74 million shares outstanding and 2.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 35.27K shares, MOBQ stock reached a trading volume of 14875207 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mobiquity Technologies Inc [MOBQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOBQ shares is $79.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOBQ stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mobiquity Technologies Inc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOBQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

MOBQ Stock Performance Analysis:

Mobiquity Technologies Inc [MOBQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.02. With this latest performance, MOBQ shares dropped by -4.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOBQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.20 for Mobiquity Technologies Inc [MOBQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5871, while it was recorded at 0.4408 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9226 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mobiquity Technologies Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mobiquity Technologies Inc [MOBQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -176.18 and a Gross Margin at +44.92. Mobiquity Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -193.47.

Return on Total Capital for MOBQ is now -237.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -292.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -554.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -146.05. Additionally, MOBQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 107.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mobiquity Technologies Inc [MOBQ] managed to generate an average of -$575,881 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Mobiquity Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.16 and a Current Ratio set at 0.16.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc [MOBQ] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MOBQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MOBQ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MOBQ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.