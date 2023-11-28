Market cap of Gossamer Bio Inc [GOSS] reaches 168.29M – now what?

- Advertisements -

Gossamer Bio Inc [NASDAQ: GOSS] closed the trading session at $0.75 on 11/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.7129, while the highest price level was $0.792. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 7:31 AM that Gossamer Bio Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

– Phase 3 PROSERA Site Activations Proceeding Ahead of Schedule; First Dosing Expected in 4Q23 -.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

– Additional Data from TORREY Open-Label Extension Expected in 4Q23 -.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -65.59 percent and weekly performance of -9.28 percent. The stock has been moved at -42.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 48.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -25.34 percent over the most recent 3-months.

- Advertisements -

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, GOSS reached to a volume of 7353070 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gossamer Bio Inc [GOSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOSS shares is $6.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOSS stock is a recommendation set at 1.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Gossamer Bio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gossamer Bio Inc is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46.

GOSS stock trade performance evaluation

Gossamer Bio Inc [GOSS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.28. With this latest performance, GOSS shares gained by 48.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.62 for Gossamer Bio Inc [GOSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6730, while it was recorded at 0.7692 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1517 for the last 200 days.

Gossamer Bio Inc [GOSS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for GOSS is now -80.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -87.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -343.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -74.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gossamer Bio Inc [GOSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,869.16. Additionally, GOSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,748.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gossamer Bio Inc [GOSS] managed to generate an average of -$1,288,640 per employee.Gossamer Bio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.07 and a Current Ratio set at 8.07.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Gossamer Bio Inc [GOSS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOSS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gossamer Bio Inc go to 5.20%.

Gossamer Bio Inc [GOSS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GOSS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GOSS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GOSS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.