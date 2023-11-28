Market cap of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc [CDIO] reaches 46.38M – now what?

- Advertisements -

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: CDIO] closed the trading session at $2.26 on 11/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.92, while the highest price level was $2.47. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Cardio Diagnostics Establishes A New Partnership To Facilitate Global Footprint And Expansion Beyond North America With India-Based Aimil Ltd.

Chicago, Illinois –News Direct– Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 113.21 percent and weekly performance of 128.28 percent. The stock has been moved at 53.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 924.01 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 310.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.89M shares, CDIO reached to a volume of 6708634 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc [CDIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDIO shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4637.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

CDIO stock trade performance evaluation

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc [CDIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 128.28. With this latest performance, CDIO shares gained by 924.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.86% in the past year of trading.

- Advertisements -

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.40 for Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc [CDIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.65, while it was recorded at 2.19 for the last single week of trading, and 1.62 for the last 200 days.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc [CDIO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc [CDIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -478784.32 and a Gross Margin at -1584.21. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -490630.00.

Return on Total Capital for CDIO is now -12.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc [CDIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.74. Additionally, CDIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc [CDIO] managed to generate an average of -$582,623 per employee.Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.23 and a Current Ratio set at 1.23.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc [CDIO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CDIO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CDIO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CDIO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.