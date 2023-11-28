Market Analysts see Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX] gaining to $8.20. Time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [NYSE: CX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.30% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.01%. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Tallest tower in Latin America built with Cemex’s Vertua lower-carbon concrete.

Cemex is supplying a specialty mix of Vertua concrete products for the construction of Rise Tower in Monterrey, Mexico, which is expected to become the tallest tower in Latin America at a height of 475 meters and 100 stories.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231024958083/en/.

Over the last 12 months, CX stock rose by 46.61%. The one-year Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.09. The average equity rating for CX stock is currently 1.63, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.13 billion, with 1.51 billion shares outstanding and 1.51 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.46M shares, CX stock reached a trading volume of 9763907 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CX shares is $9.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CX stock is a recommendation set at 1.63. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for CX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for CX in the course of the last twelve months was 10.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.58.

CX Stock Performance Analysis:

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.01. With this latest performance, CX shares gained by 8.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.09 for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.47, while it was recorded at 6.75 for the last single week of trading, and 6.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.02 and a Gross Margin at +29.73. Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.43.

Return on Total Capital for CX is now 8.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.04. Additionally, CX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX] managed to generate an average of $257,922 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.58 and a Current Ratio set at 0.89.

CX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR go to 13.60%.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.