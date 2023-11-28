Lilium N.V [LILM] is -20.18% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Lilium N.V [NASDAQ: LILM] gained 3.41% on the last trading session, reaching $0.91 price per share at the time. The company report on November 24, 2023 at 8:11 AM that CITIC Offshore Helicopter and Lilium partner to launch eVTOL Network in China’s Greater Bay Area.

COHC and Lilium to jointly launch services in China using Lilium’s revolutionary eVTOL jet.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Lilium N.V represents 369.82 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $472.25 million with the latest information. LILM stock price has been found in the range of $0.88 to $0.97.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, LILM reached a trading volume of 4940001 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lilium N.V [LILM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LILM shares is $2.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LILM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Lilium N.V shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2023.

Trading performance analysis for LILM stock

Lilium N.V [LILM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.60. With this latest performance, LILM shares gained by 44.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.92% in the past year of trading.

- Advertisements -

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LILM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.19 for Lilium N.V [LILM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7608, while it was recorded at 0.8757 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9637 for the last 200 days.

Lilium N.V [LILM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for LILM is now -93.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -87.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lilium N.V [LILM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.39. Additionally, LILM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.89.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Lilium N.V [LILM]

The top three institutional holders of LILM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LILM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LILM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.