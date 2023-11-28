JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] Revenue clocked in at $226.93 billion, up 14.24% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.23% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.24%. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 9:30 AM that J.P. MORGAN PRESENTS ANNUAL CURATION OF BOOKS AND EXPERIENCES FOR AN EVOLVING WORLD.

J.P. Morgan today announced its annual curation of “what’s next”: a collection of recommended books and cultural experiences inspired by evolving ideas and perspectives.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

For the second year, NextList2024 features a new spotlight, highlighting a company focused on investing in the next generation of sustainable businesses through creativity and innovation.

Over the last 12 months, JPM stock rose by 12.24%. The one-year JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.22. The average equity rating for JPM stock is currently 1.81, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for the stock reached $442.87 billion, with 2.93 billion shares outstanding and 2.86 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.09M shares, JPM stock reached a trading volume of 5851452 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $170.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 1.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 1.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for JPM in the course of the last twelve months was 3.78.

JPM Stock Performance Analysis:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.24. With this latest performance, JPM shares gained by 8.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.96 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 145.67, while it was recorded at 153.26 for the last single week of trading, and 142.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into JPMorgan Chase & Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.79.

Return on Total Capital for JPM is now 5.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 192.69. Additionally, JPM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] managed to generate an average of $127,627 per employee.JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.17.

JPM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to 3.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in JPM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in JPM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.