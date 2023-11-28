Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] Revenue clocked in at $95.35 billion, down -14.36% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ] closed the trading session at $151.28 on 11/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $150.97, while the highest price level was $152.32. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Johnson & Johnson to Host Enterprise Business Review.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) (the ‘Company’) will hold an Enterprise Business Review for the investment community on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. During the event, Company leaders will share a detailed review of the Innovative Medicine and MedTech businesses and their respective pipelines as well as discuss the Company’s long-term strategy to deliver sustained growth and value to shareholders.

Following the ringing of the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange, the Enterprise Business Review will include a live General Session beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET and ending at approximately 3:15 p.m. ET, featuring:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -14.36 percent and weekly performance of 0.99 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.99 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.43M shares, JNJ reached to a volume of 6048647 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNJ shares is $174.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Johnson & Johnson shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson & Johnson is set at 2.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNJ in the course of the last twelve months was 23.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.96.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.99. With this latest performance, JNJ shares gained by 1.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.19 for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 153.58, while it was recorded at 151.13 for the last single week of trading, and 159.54 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.08 and a Gross Margin at +67.67. Johnson & Johnson’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.88.

Return on Total Capital for JNJ is now 21.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.33. Additionally, JNJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] managed to generate an average of $117,492 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Johnson & Johnson’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.21.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson & Johnson go to 5.20%.

The top three institutional holders of JNJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in JNJ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in JNJ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.