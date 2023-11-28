Halliburton Co. [HAL] Is Currently -0.97 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Halliburton Co. [NYSE: HAL] loss -0.97% or -0.37 points to close at $37.69 with a heavy trading volume of 7684267 shares. The company report on November 17, 2023 at 5:15 PM that Halliburton Announces Dividend.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) announced today that its board of directors has declared a 2023 fourth quarter dividend of sixteen cents ($0.16) a share on the Company’s common stock payable on December 27, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 7, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $37.97, the shares rose to $38.09 and dropped to $37.27, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HAL points out that the company has recorded 24.80% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -35.38% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.52M shares, HAL reached to a volume of 7684267 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Halliburton Co. [HAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAL shares is $49.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Halliburton Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Halliburton Co. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAL in the course of the last twelve months was 17.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.53.

Trading performance analysis for HAL stock

Halliburton Co. [HAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.79. With this latest performance, HAL shares dropped by -4.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.94 for Halliburton Co. [HAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.06, while it was recorded at 38.01 for the last single week of trading, and 36.15 for the last 200 days.

Halliburton Co. [HAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Halliburton Co. [HAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.80 and a Gross Margin at +16.32. Halliburton Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.74.

Return on Total Capital for HAL is now 17.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Halliburton Co. [HAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.29. Additionally, HAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Halliburton Co. [HAL] managed to generate an average of $34,933 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Halliburton Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.53 and a Current Ratio set at 2.14.

Halliburton Co. [HAL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Halliburton Co. go to 24.25%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Halliburton Co. [HAL]

The top three institutional holders of HAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HAL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HAL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.