Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR [GGAL] Revenue clocked in at $10.75 billion, up 87.32% YTD: What’s Next?

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR [NASDAQ: GGAL] price surged by 9.79 percent to reach at $1.5.

A sum of 4987591 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 917.77K shares. Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR shares reached a high of $17.96 and dropped to a low of $15.79 until finishing in the latest session at $16.82.

The one-year GGAL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.2. The average equity rating for GGAL stock is currently 4.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR [GGAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GGAL shares is $21.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GGAL stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for GGAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58.

GGAL Stock Performance Analysis:

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR [GGAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.56. With this latest performance, GGAL shares gained by 40.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 141.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GGAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.28 for Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR [GGAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.82, while it was recorded at 14.97 for the last single week of trading, and 13.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR [GGAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.83. Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.09.

Return on Total Capital for GGAL is now 60.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR [GGAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.02. Additionally, GGAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.39.

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 6.38.

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR [GGAL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GGAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GGAL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GGAL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.