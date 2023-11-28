For Roivant Sciences Ltd [ROIV], Analyst sees a rise to $17. What next?

- Advertisements -

Roivant Sciences Ltd [NASDAQ: ROIV] closed the trading session at $9.10 on 11/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.611, while the highest price level was $9.125. The company report on November 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Roivant and Priovant Announce Results from Phase 2 Study of Oral Brepocitinib in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus.

Oral brepocitinib failed to meet its primary endpoint of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Responder Index (SRI-4) change of 4 at Week 52.

Priovant plans to continue progressing the program in indications outside of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) given the drug’s favorable safety and tolerability profile, six other positive phase 2 studies, and active arm performance in this study.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.89 percent and weekly performance of 1.45 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.40 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.42M shares, ROIV reached to a volume of 7086951 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Roivant Sciences Ltd [ROIV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROIV shares is $15.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROIV stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Roivant Sciences Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roivant Sciences Ltd is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 70.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76.

ROIV stock trade performance evaluation

Roivant Sciences Ltd [ROIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.45. With this latest performance, ROIV shares gained by 7.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.61 for Roivant Sciences Ltd [ROIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.75, while it was recorded at 8.93 for the last single week of trading, and 9.61 for the last 200 days.

Roivant Sciences Ltd [ROIV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Roivant Sciences Ltd [ROIV] managed to generate an average of -$193,201 per employee.Roivant Sciences Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.82 and a Current Ratio set at 5.84.

Roivant Sciences Ltd [ROIV]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ROIV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ROIV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ROIV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.