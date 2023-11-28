For First Horizon Corporation [FHN], Analyst sees a rise to $14. What next?

- Advertisements -

First Horizon Corporation [NYSE: FHN] plunged by -$0.08 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $12.16 during the day while it closed the day at $12.07. The company report on November 21, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Natalie Flanders Named to 2023 Power 100 List by Diversity Woman Magazine.

First Horizon is pleased to announce that Natalie Flanders, SVP, Investor Relations Officer, has been recognized by Diversity Woman magazine in its 2023 Power 100 list. The honorees were celebrated at the 18th annual Diversity Women’s Business Leadership Conference and are highlighted in the Diversity Woman Magazine Fall 2023 issue here.

Diversity Women identified 100 women who represent the brightest rising stars across all races, cultures and identities. Candidates were nominated by their organization as being on the fast track to leadership and executive roles. Honorees are innovative problem solvers who are driven by a positive vision for the future and a genuine desire to make a difference for other women.

First Horizon Corporation stock has also loss -2.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FHN stock has declined by -2.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 10.94% and lost -50.73% year-on date.

The market cap for FHN stock reached $6.74 billion, with 558.77 million shares outstanding and 550.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.85M shares, FHN reached a trading volume of 8470953 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about First Horizon Corporation [FHN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FHN shares is $12.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FHN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for First Horizon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Horizon Corporation is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for FHN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for FHN in the course of the last twelve months was 9.20.

FHN stock trade performance evaluation

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.27. With this latest performance, FHN shares gained by 13.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FHN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.20 for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.14, while it was recorded at 12.15 for the last single week of trading, and 13.85 for the last 200 days.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Horizon Corporation [FHN] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.87. First Horizon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.11.

Return on Total Capital for FHN is now 8.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Horizon Corporation [FHN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.22. Additionally, FHN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Horizon Corporation [FHN] managed to generate an average of $121,671 per employee.First Horizon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.24.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for First Horizon Corporation [FHN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FHN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Horizon Corporation go to 2.40%.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of FHN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FHN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FHN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.