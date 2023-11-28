Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR [BDRX] is -98.38% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR [NASDAQ: BDRX] price surged by 83.15 percent to reach at $2.32. The company report on November 27, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Biodexa Enters Into Agreements to Acquire Exclusive Worldwide License to Tolimidone, a Phase II Ready Asset for Type 1 Diabetes.

27 November 2023.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A sum of 33046468 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 302.16K shares. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR shares reached a high of $8.81 and dropped to a low of $4.37 until finishing in the latest session at $5.11.

The one-year BDRX stock forecast points to a potential downside of -62.22. The average equity rating for BDRX stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

- Advertisements -

Guru’s Opinion on Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR [BDRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BDRX shares is $3.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BDRX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for BDRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.71.

BDRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR [BDRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 97.30. With this latest performance, BDRX shares gained by 29.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.95% in the past year of trading.

- Advertisements -

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BDRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.32 for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR [BDRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.98, while it was recorded at 3.19 for the last single week of trading, and 30.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR [BDRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1250.07. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1095.28.

Return on Total Capital for BDRX is now -116.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -104.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -112.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR [BDRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.73. Additionally, BDRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR [BDRX] managed to generate an average of -$283,556 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.18 and a Current Ratio set at 3.18.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR [BDRX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BDRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BDRX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BDRX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.