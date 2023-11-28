Altamira Therapeutics Ltd [CYTO] Is Currently -21.77 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd [NASDAQ: CYTO] plunged by -$0.06 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.2624 during the day while it closed the day at $0.22. The company report on November 17, 2023 at 9:04 AM that Altamira Therapeutics Announces Partial Spin-Off of Bentrio® Business.

Initiates Strategic Repositioning to Focus on Company’s Core RNA Delivery Technology.

Altamira Therapeutics retains 49% in Altamira Medica AG, and secures 25% of future licensing revenue.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd stock has also loss -20.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CYTO stock has declined by -40.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -74.82% and lost -95.44% year-on date.

The market cap for CYTO stock reached $1.95 million, with 8.83 million shares outstanding and 8.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.99M shares, CYTO reached a trading volume of 6263611 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Altamira Therapeutics Ltd [CYTO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYTO shares is $287.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYTO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CYTO stock trade performance evaluation

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd [CYTO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.93. With this latest performance, CYTO shares gained by 28.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.23 for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd [CYTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2005, while it was recorded at 0.2983 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7854 for the last 200 days.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd [CYTO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altamira Therapeutics Ltd [CYTO] shares currently have an operating margin of -4726.45 and a Gross Margin at -437.85. Altamira Therapeutics Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8680.31.

Return on Total Capital for CYTO is now -243.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -952.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,120.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -202.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd [CYTO] managed to generate an average of -$1,543,141 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Altamira Therapeutics Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.27 and a Current Ratio set at 0.32.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd [CYTO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CYTO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CYTO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CYTO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.