why GeneDx Holdings Corp [WGS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.25

GeneDx Holdings Corp [NASDAQ: WGS] traded at a high on 11/24/23, posting a 11.35 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.57. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM that GeneDx Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The inducement RSUs will vest with respect to 25% of the underlying shares on the first anniversary of November 17, 2023 (the “Vesting Commencement Date”) and with respect to 6.25% of the underlying shares on each of the 12 quarterly anniversaries of the Vesting Commencement Date thereafter, subject to the employee’s continued service with the Company on each applicable vesting date.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4635628 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of GeneDx Holdings Corp stands at 24.88% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.28%.

The market cap for WGS stock reached $40.63 million, with 25.88 million shares outstanding and 15.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 145.71K shares, WGS reached a trading volume of 4635628 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GeneDx Holdings Corp [WGS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WGS shares is $7.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WGS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GeneDx Holdings Corp is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for WGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.42.

How has WGS stock performed recently?

GeneDx Holdings Corp [WGS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.80. With this latest performance, WGS shares dropped by -48.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.64 for GeneDx Holdings Corp [WGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.7406, while it was recorded at 1.4820 for the last single week of trading, and 7.1171 for the last 200 days.

GeneDx Holdings Corp [WGS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GeneDx Holdings Corp [WGS] shares currently have an operating margin of -178.22 and a Gross Margin at -23.32. GeneDx Holdings Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -233.91.

Return on Total Capital for WGS is now -111.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -148.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -171.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -99.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GeneDx Holdings Corp [WGS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.40. Additionally, WGS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GeneDx Holdings Corp [WGS] managed to generate an average of -$499,073 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.GeneDx Holdings Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.38 and a Current Ratio set at 2.51.

Insider trade positions for GeneDx Holdings Corp [WGS]

The top three institutional holders of WGS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WGS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WGS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.