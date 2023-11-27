Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Irobot Corp [IRBT]. What else is Wall St. saying

- Advertisements -

Irobot Corp [NASDAQ: IRBT] surged by $12.38 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $41.89 during the day while it closed the day at $42.21. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 4:01 PM that iRobot Reports Third-Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a leader in consumer robots, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Irobot Corp stock has also gained 38.47% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IRBT stock has inclined by 7.91% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 24.61% and lost -12.31% year-on date.

The market cap for IRBT stock reached $1.18 billion, with 27.42 million shares outstanding and 26.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 259.98K shares, IRBT reached a trading volume of 7321666 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Irobot Corp [IRBT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRBT shares is $51.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRBT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Irobot Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Irobot Corp is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for IRBT in the course of the last twelve months was 494.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.96.

IRBT stock trade performance evaluation

Irobot Corp [IRBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.47. With this latest performance, IRBT shares gained by 21.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.63 for Irobot Corp [IRBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.92, while it was recorded at 32.37 for the last single week of trading, and 39.41 for the last 200 days.

Irobot Corp [IRBT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Irobot Corp [IRBT] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.96 and a Gross Margin at +28.75. Irobot Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.76.

Return on Total Capital for IRBT is now -36.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Irobot Corp [IRBT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.13. Additionally, IRBT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Irobot Corp [IRBT] managed to generate an average of -$228,305 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.14.Irobot Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.71.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Irobot Corp [IRBT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IRBT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Irobot Corp go to 29.00%.

Irobot Corp [IRBT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of IRBT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in IRBT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in IRBT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.