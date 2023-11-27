Robert W. Baird lifts Nanostring Technologies Inc [NSTG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

- Advertisements -

Nanostring Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: NSTG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.67% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -56.41%. The company report on November 19, 2023 at 6:16 PM that NanoString Comments on Delaware District Court Verdict.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, commented on the November 17th verdict of a jury in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware finding that NanoString GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler products infringe patents licensed to 10x Genomics and awarding approximately $31 million in damages, consisting of approximately $25 million of lost profits and a $6 million royalty.

“We respectfully disagree with the jury’s verdict, which we will seek to have overturned or amended in our post-trial motions and then expect to appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, a court that specializes in patent disputes. We remain resolute in our belief that the patents that 10x Genomics has asserted describe a fundamentally different scientific method than that which is used for our GeoMx system. Simply put, we believe the asserted patents are invalid, that we don’t infringe these patents, and that we should be vindicated on appeal.

Over the last 12 months, NSTG stock dropped by -91.14%. The one-year Nanostring Technologies Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 89.49. The average equity rating for NSTG stock is currently 1.86, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $27.90 million, with 46.72 million shares outstanding and 46.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, NSTG stock reached a trading volume of 4917144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nanostring Technologies Inc [NSTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NSTG shares is $5.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NSTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Nanostring Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nanostring Technologies Inc is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for NSTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17.

NSTG Stock Performance Analysis:

Nanostring Technologies Inc [NSTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -56.41. With this latest performance, NSTG shares dropped by -57.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NSTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.51 for Nanostring Technologies Inc [NSTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3937, while it was recorded at 0.7047 for the last single week of trading, and 5.2266 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nanostring Technologies Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nanostring Technologies Inc [NSTG] shares currently have an operating margin of -119.58 and a Gross Margin at +48.55. Nanostring Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -125.37.

Return on Total Capital for NSTG is now -41.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -143.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nanostring Technologies Inc [NSTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 546.78. Additionally, NSTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 534.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nanostring Technologies Inc [NSTG] managed to generate an average of -$226,946 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Nanostring Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.02 and a Current Ratio set at 2.73.

Nanostring Technologies Inc [NSTG] Institutonal Ownership Details

