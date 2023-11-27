PDD Holdings Inc ADR [PDD] stock Resumed by UBS analyst, price target now $137

- Advertisements -

PDD Holdings Inc ADR [NASDAQ: PDD] gained 1.27% on the last trading session, reaching $118.93 price per share at the time. The company report on November 21, 2023 at 6:30 AM that PDD Holdings to Report Third Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results on November 28, 2023.

The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:30 AM ET on November 28, 2023 (12:30 PM IST and 8:30 PM HKT on the same day).

PDD Holdings Inc ADR represents 1.32 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $158.01 billion with the latest information. PDD stock price has been found in the range of $117.22 to $120.31.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.73M shares, PDD reached a trading volume of 5327136 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PDD Holdings Inc ADR [PDD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDD shares is $124.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDD stock is a recommendation set at 1.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for PDD Holdings Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PDD Holdings Inc ADR is set at 4.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.99.

Trading performance analysis for PDD stock

PDD Holdings Inc ADR [PDD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.20. With this latest performance, PDD shares gained by 10.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 98.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.11 for PDD Holdings Inc ADR [PDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 105.04, while it was recorded at 117.48 for the last single week of trading, and 85.02 for the last 200 days.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR [PDD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PDD Holdings Inc ADR [PDD] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.29 and a Gross Margin at +75.90. PDD Holdings Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.16.

Return on Total Capital for PDD is now 27.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PDD Holdings Inc ADR [PDD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.38. Additionally, PDD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PDD Holdings Inc ADR [PDD] managed to generate an average of $360,499 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.PDD Holdings Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.91 and a Current Ratio set at 1.91.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR [PDD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDD Holdings Inc ADR go to 21.36%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at PDD Holdings Inc ADR [PDD]

The top three institutional holders of PDD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PDD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PDD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.