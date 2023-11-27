PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL] Stock trading around $55.77 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

PayPal Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: PYPL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.01% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.85%. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 9:15 AM that PayPal Announces Executive Leadership Changes.

Isabel Cruz appointed EVP, Chief People Officer.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Michelle Gill appointed EVP, General Manager, Small Business and Financial Services Group.

Over the last 12 months, PYPL stock dropped by -30.21%. The one-year PayPal Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.68. The average equity rating for PYPL stock is currently 1.85, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for the stock reached $60.13 billion, with 1.14 billion shares outstanding and 1.07 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.15M shares, PYPL stock reached a trading volume of 6845725 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYPL shares is $75.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.85. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for PayPal Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for PayPal Holdings Inc is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for PYPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for PYPL in the course of the last twelve months was 21.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

PYPL Stock Performance Analysis:

PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.85. With this latest performance, PYPL shares gained by 8.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.71 for PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.39, while it was recorded at 56.21 for the last single week of trading, and 65.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PayPal Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.24 and a Gross Margin at +47.30. PayPal Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.94.

Return on Total Capital for PYPL is now 11.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.99. Additionally, PYPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL] managed to generate an average of $80,903 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.PayPal Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

PYPL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PYPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PayPal Holdings Inc go to 18.38%.

PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PYPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PYPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PYPL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.