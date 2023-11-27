Oppenheimer slashes price target on C3.ai Inc [AI] – find out why.

- Advertisements -

C3.ai Inc [NYSE: AI] jumped around 0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $28.81 at the close of the session, up 0.03%. The company report on November 21, 2023 at 9:00 AM that C3 AI Announces C3 Generative AI: AWS Marketplace Edition.

Empowering workers at all technical levels to start using their own enterprise generative AI application in minutes.

C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced the AWS Marketplace listing of its no-code, self-service generative AI application in AWS Marketplace — C3 Generative AI: AWS Marketplace Edition.

C3.ai Inc stock is now 157.46% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AI Stock saw the intraday high of $29.15 and lowest of $28.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 48.87, which means current price is +175.80% above from all time high which was touched on 06/16/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.32M shares, AI reached a trading volume of 5337781 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about C3.ai Inc [AI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AI shares is $27.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AI stock is a recommendation set at 3.07. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for C3.ai Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3.ai Inc is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for AI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.35.

How has AI stock performed recently?

C3.ai Inc [AI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.76. With this latest performance, AI shares gained by 17.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 133.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.77 for C3.ai Inc [AI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.12, while it was recorded at 28.71 for the last single week of trading, and 28.63 for the last 200 days.

C3.ai Inc [AI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and C3.ai Inc [AI] shares currently have an operating margin of -108.88 and a Gross Margin at +67.64. C3.ai Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -100.77.

Return on Total Capital for AI is now -29.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, C3.ai Inc [AI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.27. Additionally, AI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, C3.ai Inc [AI] managed to generate an average of -$294,135 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.C3.ai Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.08 and a Current Ratio set at 8.08.

Insider trade positions for C3.ai Inc [AI]

