Opendoor Technologies Inc [OPEN] moved up 6.53: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Opendoor Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: OPEN] surged by $0.16 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.63 during the day while it closed the day at $2.61. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Dana Hamilton joins Opendoor Board of Directors.

“We are pleased to welcome a leader of Dana’s caliber to our Board,” said Carrie Wheeler, Opendoor CEO and Board Director. “Dana’s three decades of real estate experience and significant financial, transactional and asset management knowledge across multiple real estate verticals will help propel our vision for Opendoor and the future of home buying and selling. We look forward to benefiting from her deep expertise as we continue our focus on reinventing the consumer real estate experience and delivering value for our shareholders.”.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Opendoor Technologies Inc stock has also gained 9.66% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OPEN stock has declined by -22.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 12.50% and gained 125.00% year-on date.

The market cap for OPEN stock reached $1.75 billion, with 637.39 million shares outstanding and 540.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.77M shares, OPEN reached a trading volume of 9297209 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Opendoor Technologies Inc [OPEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPEN shares is $2.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Opendoor Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Opendoor Technologies Inc is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for OPEN in the course of the last twelve months was 0.41.

- Advertisements -

OPEN stock trade performance evaluation

Opendoor Technologies Inc [OPEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.66. With this latest performance, OPEN shares gained by 23.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.58 for Opendoor Technologies Inc [OPEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.40, while it was recorded at 2.47 for the last single week of trading, and 2.62 for the last 200 days.

Opendoor Technologies Inc [OPEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Opendoor Technologies Inc [OPEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.47 and a Gross Margin at +4.28. Opendoor Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.69.

Return on Total Capital for OPEN is now -10.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Opendoor Technologies Inc [OPEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 497.24. Additionally, OPEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 81.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 369.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Opendoor Technologies Inc [OPEN] managed to generate an average of -$526,459 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 273.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.93.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Opendoor Technologies Inc [OPEN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Opendoor Technologies Inc go to 5.20%.

Opendoor Technologies Inc [OPEN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of OPEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in OPEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in OPEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.