Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] Is Currently -0.11 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ: MSFT] loss -0.11% or -0.42 points to close at $377.43 with a heavy trading volume of 10175950 shares. The company report on November 22, 2023 at 7:00 AM that MICROSOFT EXPANDS DIGITAL FOOTPRINT IN QUEBEC WITH USD$500 MILLION INVESTMENT IN INFRASTRUCTURE AND SKILLING INITIATIVES.

Today, Microsoft announced it will expand its current digital infrastructure footprint in Quebec alongside new AI and cybersecurity skilling initiatives that will reinforce the province’s robust innovation economy, fuel high-value job creation, and help prepare the province for the new AI economy.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Microsoft will invest USD$500 million in expanding its hyperscale cloud computing and AI infrastructure in Quebec over the next two years. This investment will also increase the size of Microsoft’s local cloud infrastructure footprint by 750 percent across Canada.

It opened the trading session at $377.33, the shares rose to $377.97 and dropped to $375.135, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MSFT points out that the company has recorded 15.80% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -72.07% lower than its most recent low trading price.

- Advertisements -

If we look at the average trading volume of 23.87M shares, MSFT reached to a volume of 10175950 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSFT shares is $409.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSFT stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Microsoft Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microsoft Corporation is set at 6.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSFT in the course of the last twelve months was 44.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.64.

Trading performance analysis for MSFT stock

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.33. With this latest performance, MSFT shares gained by 10.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.59 for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 339.40, while it was recorded at 375.13 for the last single week of trading, and 316.02 for the last 200 days.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.77 and a Gross Margin at +68.92. Microsoft Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.15.

Return on Total Capital for MSFT is now 33.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.52. Additionally, MSFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] managed to generate an average of $327,425 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Microsoft Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.64 and a Current Ratio set at 1.66.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microsoft Corporation go to 15.42%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]

The top three institutional holders of MSFT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MSFT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MSFT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.