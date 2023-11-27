Market cap of Tellurian Inc [TELL] reaches 331.70M – now what?

- Advertisements -

Tellurian Inc [AMEX: TELL] closed the trading session at $0.52 on 11/24/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.51, while the highest price level was $0.53. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 7:37 AM that Tellurian Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian or the Company) (NYSE American: TELL) continues to progress the production and sales of natural gas and the financing and construction of its Driftwood project.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

President and CEO Octávio Simões said, “Tellurian’s upstream segment continues to provide growing natural gas production, improving significantly over the third quarter of last year, and we see natural gas prices on the rise through year end. We are having a number of discussions with counterparties for both equity partnership and liquefied natural gas (LNG) offtake for the Driftwood project and investment in the Driftwood Line 200/300 pipeline. We have invested over one billion dollars to develop and advance construction of the fully permitted Driftwood project and remain on target to produce first LNG in 2027.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -68.90 percent and weekly performance of -4.41 percent. The stock has been moved at -58.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -21.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -55.34 percent over the most recent 3-months.

- Advertisements -

If compared to the average trading volume of 20.82M shares, TELL reached to a volume of 29773836 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tellurian Inc [TELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TELL shares is $2.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Tellurian Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tellurian Inc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for TELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

TELL stock trade performance evaluation

Tellurian Inc [TELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.41. With this latest performance, TELL shares dropped by -21.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.35 for Tellurian Inc [TELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8189, while it was recorded at 0.5255 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2305 for the last 200 days.

Tellurian Inc [TELL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tellurian Inc [TELL] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.38 and a Gross Margin at +45.42. Tellurian Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.71.

Return on Total Capital for TELL is now -1.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tellurian Inc [TELL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.81. Additionally, TELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tellurian Inc [TELL] managed to generate an average of -$291,287 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Tellurian Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.62 and a Current Ratio set at 0.62.

Tellurian Inc [TELL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TELL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TELL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TELL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.