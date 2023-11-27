Market cap of Mmtec Inc [MTC] reaches 272.84M – now what?

- Advertisements -

Mmtec Inc [NASDAQ: MTC] price surged by 39.77 percent to reach at $0.39. The company report on November 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM that MMTEC, Inc. Announces Half Year 2023 Unaudited Financial Results.

A sum of 6084432 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.34M shares. Mmtec Inc shares reached a high of $1.39 and dropped to a low of $1.13 until finishing in the latest session at $1.37.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Guru’s Opinion on Mmtec Inc [MTC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mmtec Inc is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 84.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

MTC Stock Performance Analysis:

Mmtec Inc [MTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.32. With this latest performance, MTC shares gained by 31.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 84.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.01% in the past year of trading.

- Advertisements -

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.36 for Mmtec Inc [MTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8618, while it was recorded at 1.0742 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9621 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mmtec Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mmtec Inc [MTC] shares currently have an operating margin of -536.11 and a Gross Margin at +72.93. Mmtec Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -513.62.

Return on Total Capital for MTC is now -48.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mmtec Inc [MTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.23. Additionally, MTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.21.

- Advertisements -

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Mmtec Inc [MTC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MTC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MTC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.