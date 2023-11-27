Market Analysts see Ford Motor Co. [F] gaining to $14. Time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Ford Motor Co. [NYSE: F] traded at a high on 11/24/23, posting a 1.36 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.40. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM that John Lawler to Discuss Plan to Compete and Grow with Ford+ at Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference.

Ford CFO John Lawler will discuss how the company is meeting evolving customer needs through the Ford+ plan for growth and value creation at the Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference. The session will be hosted by Dan Levy, senior equity research analyst, on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 10:10 a.m. ET.

Lawler will share updates on how Ford’s segmentation into three customer-focused businesses – Ford Blue, Model e, and Ford Pro – drives differentiated performance, transparency, accountability and disciplined capital allocation decisions. Additionally, he will discuss the strength and flexibility of the company’s product portfolio of gas-powered, hybrid and electric vehicles to meet customer demand, and how Ford Integrated Services creates stronger customer relationships as well as high-margin, recurring revenue streams for Ford.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 22027447 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ford Motor Co. stands at 1.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.12%.

The market cap for F stock reached $41.63 billion, with 4.00 billion shares outstanding and 3.93 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 50.50M shares, F reached a trading volume of 22027447 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ford Motor Co. [F]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $13.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.23. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Ford Motor Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Co. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for F in the course of the last twelve months was 7.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.03.

How has F stock performed recently?

Ford Motor Co. [F] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.36. With this latest performance, F shares dropped by -9.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.97 for Ford Motor Co. [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.29, while it was recorded at 10.29 for the last single week of trading, and 12.36 for the last 200 days.

Ford Motor Co. [F]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ford Motor Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.03 and a Current Ratio set at 1.21.

Earnings analysis for Ford Motor Co. [F]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Co. go to -9.46%.

Insider trade positions for Ford Motor Co. [F]

The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in F stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in F stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.