Market Analysts see Comcast Corp [CMCSA] falling to $49. Time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Comcast Corp [NASDAQ: CMCSA] price surged by 0.24 percent to reach at $0.1. The company report on November 21, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Demand for DIY Home Security is Growing and Xfinity is Offering New Products That Put Customers in Control.

Door, Window and Motion Sensors now offer home protection and peace of mind to Internet customers.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

According to Omdia Tech Research, the rate of self-installed security systems has been steadily increasing since 2017, pointing to a need for a do-it-yourself option in today’s home security market. Responding to the increase in consumer demand, today Xfinity announced two new do-it-yourself (DIY) security products – the Xfinity Door and Window Sensor and the Xfinity Motion Sensor – that are perfect for customers looking for customizable, DIY home monitoring products. The new sensors can be installed, activated, and connected over WiFi in minutes, and join Xfinity’s extensive line of home monitoring products, including Indoor and Outdoor Cameras, Video Doorbell, and Smart Thermostat.

A sum of 5860001 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 18.67M shares. Comcast Corp shares reached a high of $42.73 and dropped to a low of $42.40 until finishing in the latest session at $42.58.

- Advertisements -

The one-year CMCSA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.75. The average equity rating for CMCSA stock is currently 1.87, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Comcast Corp [CMCSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMCSA shares is $49.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMCSA stock is a recommendation set at 1.87. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Comcast Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comcast Corp is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMCSA in the course of the last twelve months was 10.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CMCSA Stock Performance Analysis:

Comcast Corp [CMCSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.40. With this latest performance, CMCSA shares dropped by -0.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.13 for Comcast Corp [CMCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.21, while it was recorded at 42.60 for the last single week of trading, and 41.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Comcast Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comcast Corp [CMCSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.63 and a Gross Margin at +57.15. Comcast Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.42.

Return on Total Capital for CMCSA is now 11.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Comcast Corp [CMCSA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.90. Additionally, CMCSA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Comcast Corp [CMCSA] managed to generate an average of $28,871 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Comcast Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

CMCSA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comcast Corp go to 9.29%.

Comcast Corp [CMCSA] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $153.29 billion, or None% of CMCSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMCSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CMCSA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CMCSA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.