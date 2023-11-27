Market Analysts see Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] gaining to $160. Time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] traded at a high on 11/24/23, posting a 0.02 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $146.74. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 1:10 PM that Hyundai and Amazon partner to deliver innovative customer experiences and cloud transformation.

Amazon to launch online vehicle sales in the U.S., starting with Hyundai in 2024, making it more convenient for customers to find and buy their vehicle of choice on Amazon.com and pick it up from their local dealer.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Hyundai names AWS as its preferred cloud provider to help facilitate digital transformation of the automaker’s operations, production, and customer service.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 22377435 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Amazon.com Inc. stands at 1.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.15%.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for AMZN stock reached $1516.41 billion, with 10.24 billion shares outstanding and 9.06 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 52.99M shares, AMZN reached a trading volume of 22377435 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $175.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 3.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMZN in the course of the last twelve months was 89.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.74.

How has AMZN stock performed recently?

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.74. With this latest performance, AMZN shares gained by 20.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.52 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 133.91, while it was recorded at 145.73 for the last single week of trading, and 121.25 for the last 200 days.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.63 and a Gross Margin at +43.81. Amazon.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.53.

Return on Total Capital for AMZN is now 4.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.11. Additionally, AMZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] managed to generate an average of -$1,766 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.16.Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.74 and a Current Ratio set at 0.98.

Insider trade positions for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]

There are presently around $865.77 billion, or None% of AMZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AMZN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AMZN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.