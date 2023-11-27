H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on Versus Systems Inc [VS] – find out why.

- Advertisements -

Versus Systems Inc [NASDAQ: VS] surged by $0.07 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.4144 during the day while it closed the day at $0.24. The company report on November 24, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Versus Systems Announces Strategic Investment from Cronus Equity Capital Group, LLC.

The Investment contemplates the issuance of up to 24,727,361 common shares of Versus to CECG representing approximately 51% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares of which 15,838,441 common shares (the “First Tranche) were issued to CECG on November 22, 2023 and a further 8,888,920 common shares (the “Second Tranche”) are expected to be issued to CECG next week.

Versus Systems Inc stock has also gained 49.24% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VS stock has declined by -23.89% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -59.87% and lost -51.40% year-on date.

The market cap for VS stock reached $2.53 million, with 10.71 million shares outstanding and 6.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.00M shares, VS reached a trading volume of 128359356 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Versus Systems Inc [VS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VS shares is $0.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Versus Systems Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Versus Systems Inc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for VS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

VS stock trade performance evaluation

Versus Systems Inc [VS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 49.24. With this latest performance, VS shares gained by 38.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.74 for Versus Systems Inc [VS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2064, while it was recorded at 0.1751 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4584 for the last 200 days.

Versus Systems Inc [VS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Versus Systems Inc [VS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1238.38. Versus Systems Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1769.82.

Return on Total Capital for VS is now -106.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -110.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -113.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -143.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Versus Systems Inc [VS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.04. Additionally, VS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.05.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Versus Systems Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.16 and a Current Ratio set at 1.16.

Versus Systems Inc [VS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of VS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.