Goldman lifts TAL Education Group ADR [TAL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

TAL Education Group ADR [NYSE: TAL] traded at a high on 11/24/23, posting a 15.74 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.40. The company report on November 17, 2023 at 4:00 AM that TAL Education Group to Hold Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2023.

TAL Education Group (“TAL” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TAL), a smart learning solutions provider in China, today announced that it will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders at 4/F Heying Center, Xiaoying West Street, Haidian District, Beijing, China, on November 29, 2023 at 11:00AM (Beijing time).

No proposal will be submitted for shareholder approval at the annual general meeting. Instead, the annual general meeting will serve as an open forum for shareholders and beneficial owners of the Company’s American depositary shares (“ADSs”) to discuss Company affairs with management.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15680906 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TAL Education Group ADR stands at 5.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.06%.

The market cap for TAL stock reached $5.58 billion, with 489.49 million shares outstanding and 487.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.68M shares, TAL reached a trading volume of 15680906 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TAL Education Group ADR [TAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAL shares is $10.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for TAL Education Group ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TAL Education Group ADR is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.42.

How has TAL stock performed recently?

TAL Education Group ADR [TAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.00. With this latest performance, TAL shares gained by 11.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 106.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 123.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.62 for TAL Education Group ADR [TAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.02, while it was recorded at 10.06 for the last single week of trading, and 7.11 for the last 200 days.

TAL Education Group ADR [TAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TAL Education Group ADR [TAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.12 and a Gross Margin at +57.21. TAL Education Group ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.30.

Return on Total Capital for TAL is now -2.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TAL Education Group ADR [TAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.10. Additionally, TAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TAL Education Group ADR [TAL] managed to generate an average of -$11,591 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.TAL Education Group ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.84 and a Current Ratio set at 3.91.

Insider trade positions for TAL Education Group ADR [TAL]

The top three institutional holders of TAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TAL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TAL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.