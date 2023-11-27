For Hut 8 Mining Corp [HUT], Analyst sees a rise to $1.50. What next?

- Advertisements -

Hut 8 Mining Corp [NASDAQ: HUT] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.98 during the day while it closed the day at $1.93. The company report on November 21, 2023 at 9:00 AM that US Bitcoin Corp Stockholders Approve Transformational Business Combination with Hut 8.

Today, U.S. Data Mining Group, Inc. d/b/a US Bitcoin Corp (USBTC) is thrilled to announce that its stockholders have overwhelmingly voted in favor of the proposed business combination (the “Transaction”) with Hut 8 Mining Corp. (“Hut 8”) (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT), one of North America’s largest and innovative digital asset mining pioneers. This decision follows the recent approval by Hut 8’s shareholders as announced on Sept. 13, 2023.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished at US Bitcoin Corp. and equally excited about our future with Hut 8,” says Asher Genoot, President of US Bitcoin Corp. “Our shareholders have seen the immense value and potential in this merger of equals, and their overwhelming support is testament to this. We are eager to build upon our shared vision for economical mining, highly diversified revenue streams, and industry-leading environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices.”.

Hut 8 Mining Corp stock has also gained 3.76% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HUT stock has declined by -14.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.89% and gained 127.06% year-on date.

The market cap for HUT stock reached $427.94 million, with 221.73 million shares outstanding and 220.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.23M shares, HUT reached a trading volume of 8554806 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hut 8 Mining Corp [HUT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUT shares is $2.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUT stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Hut 8 Mining Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hut 8 Mining Corp is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for HUT in the course of the last twelve months was 35.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.61.

HUT stock trade performance evaluation

Hut 8 Mining Corp [HUT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.76. With this latest performance, HUT shares dropped by -16.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.19 for Hut 8 Mining Corp [HUT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0212, while it was recorded at 1.9280 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2339 for the last 200 days.

Hut 8 Mining Corp [HUT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hut 8 Mining Corp [HUT] shares currently have an operating margin of -50.06 and a Gross Margin at -26.73. Hut 8 Mining Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -161.14.

Return on Total Capital for HUT is now -15.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hut 8 Mining Corp [HUT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.49. Additionally, HUT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hut 8 Mining Corp [HUT] managed to generate an average of -$2,477,684 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Hut 8 Mining Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.61 and a Current Ratio set at 4.61.

Hut 8 Mining Corp [HUT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HUT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HUT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HUT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.