Coca-Cola Co [KO] Is Currently 0.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Coca-Cola Co [NYSE: KO] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $58.42 price per share at the time. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 10:00 AM that The Coca-Cola Company Announces Participation in Two Investor Events.

The Coca-Cola Company announced today that its executives will speak at two investor events in November and December.

John Murphy, President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Redburn Atlantic CEO Conference on Nov. 28 at 10 a.m. ET.

Coca-Cola Co represents 4.33 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $252.57 billion with the latest information. KO stock price has been found in the range of $58.335 to $58.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.88M shares, KO reached a trading volume of 4816002 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coca-Cola Co [KO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KO shares is $64.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KO stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Coca-Cola Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coca-Cola Co is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for KO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for KO in the course of the last twelve months was 24.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.97.

Trading performance analysis for KO stock

Coca-Cola Co [KO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.22. With this latest performance, KO shares gained by 4.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.33 for Coca-Cola Co [KO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.99, while it was recorded at 57.94 for the last single week of trading, and 59.86 for the last 200 days.

Coca-Cola Co [KO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coca-Cola Co [KO] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.90 and a Gross Margin at +57.91. Coca-Cola Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.27.

Return on Total Capital for KO is now 17.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coca-Cola Co [KO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 168.44. Additionally, KO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 155.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coca-Cola Co [KO] managed to generate an average of $115,661 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Coca-Cola Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.97 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

Coca-Cola Co [KO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coca-Cola Co go to 6.03%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Coca-Cola Co [KO]

The top three institutional holders of KO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in KO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in KO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.