Carnival Corp. [CCL] moved down -0.41: Why It’s Important

Carnival Corp. [NYSE: CCL] price plunged by -0.41 percent to reach at -$0.06. The company report on November 22, 2023 at 3:47 PM that SEABOURN MAKES HISTORY AS ITS ULTRA-LUXURY EXPEDITION SHIPS, SEABOURN PURSUIT AND SEABOURN VENTURE, MEET FOR FIRST TIME IN ANTARCTICA.

Seabourn, the leader in ultra-luxury voyages and expedition travel, celebrated a historical moment when Seabourn Pursuit and Seabourn Venture, the line’s two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships, sailed together side by side for the first time on Wednesday. The sister ships met at the entrance to the picturesque Neko Harbor, surrounded by towering icescapes, to celebrate Seabourn Pursuit’s maiden season in Antarctica. To commemorate the historic meeting, guests and team members gathered on the expansive bow of each ship, where caviar and champagne were served.

“It was a very exciting day, and we could not think of a better way to commemorate our first trip to Antarctica than meeting up with our sister ship, Seabourn Venture,” said Stig Betten, captain of Seabourn Pursuit. “Many close friends and colleagues from each ship cheered and toasted to each other as we embarked on our expeditions to Antarctica, marking a new era in ultra-luxury expeditions.”.

A sum of 8926320 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 28.32M shares. Carnival Corp. shares reached a high of $14.46 and dropped to a low of $14.12 until finishing in the latest session at $14.41.

The one-year CCL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.33. The average equity rating for CCL stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Carnival Corp. [CCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $17.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Carnival Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corp. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.26.

CCL Stock Performance Analysis:

Carnival Corp. [CCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.70. With this latest performance, CCL shares gained by 27.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.85 for Carnival Corp. [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.06, while it was recorded at 14.49 for the last single week of trading, and 13.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Carnival Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corp. [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.19 and a Gross Margin at -11.70. Carnival Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.07.

Return on Total Capital for CCL is now -8.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carnival Corp. [CCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 507.87. Additionally, CCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 469.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Carnival Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.38 and a Current Ratio set at 0.43.

Carnival Corp. [CCL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CCL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CCL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.