Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH] is -97.65% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bruush Oral Care Inc. [NASDAQ: BRSH] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.324 during the day while it closed the day at $0.27. The company report on November 17, 2023 at 5:15 PM that Brüush Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Requirements.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) (the “Company”), today announced that it has received a notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) on November 15, 2023 notifying the Company that the Company is currently not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Minimum Bid Price Requirement”) because the closing bid price of the Company’s common shares was below $1.00 per share for a period of 30 consecutive business days. The notification has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s common shares, which will continue to trade uninterrupted on Nasdaq under the ticker “BRSH.”

The Company has a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until May 13, 2024 (the “Compliance Period”), to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. If at any time during the Compliance Period, the closing bid price per share of the Company’s common shares is at least $1.00 for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide the Company a written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. stock has also gained 70.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BRSH stock has declined by -87.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -95.90% and lost -97.65% year-on date.

The market cap for BRSH stock reached $0.44 million, with 1.59 million shares outstanding and 1.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.36M shares, BRSH reached a trading volume of 8320080 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRSH shares is $141.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRSH stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BRSH stock trade performance evaluation

Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 70.17. With this latest performance, BRSH shares dropped by -21.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -95.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.69 for Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6442, while it was recorded at 0.2581 for the last single week of trading, and 4.8352 for the last 200 days.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH] shares currently have an operating margin of -347.66 and a Gross Margin at +11.13. Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -332.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH] managed to generate an average of -$796,843 per employee.Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.12 and a Current Ratio set at 0.15.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH]: Institutional Ownership

