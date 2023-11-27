BofA Securities lifts Grupo Televisa SAB ADR [TV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

- Advertisements -

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR [NYSE: TV] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $2.55 with a heavy trading volume of 9521442 shares. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Gabelli Funds to Host 15th Annual Media & Entertainment Symposium Thursday, June 8, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $2.45, the shares rose to $2.55 and dropped to $2.375, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TV points out that the company has recorded -44.92% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -21.43% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.91M shares, TV reached to a volume of 9521442 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Grupo Televisa SAB ADR [TV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TV shares is $6.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TV stock is a recommendation set at 1.58. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Grupo Televisa SAB ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grupo Televisa SAB ADR is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for TV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.19.

Trading performance analysis for TV stock

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR [TV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.25. With this latest performance, TV shares gained by 8.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.80 for Grupo Televisa SAB ADR [TV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.73, while it was recorded at 2.58 for the last single week of trading, and 4.38 for the last 200 days.

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR [TV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grupo Televisa SAB ADR [TV] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.93 and a Gross Margin at +30.67. Grupo Televisa SAB ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.24.

Return on Total Capital for TV is now 2.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Grupo Televisa SAB ADR [TV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.54. Additionally, TV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 86.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Grupo Televisa SAB ADR [TV] managed to generate an average of -$307,968 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Grupo Televisa SAB ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.74 and a Current Ratio set at 1.78.

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR [TV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Grupo Televisa SAB ADR go to 11.10%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Grupo Televisa SAB ADR [TV]

The top three institutional holders of TV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.