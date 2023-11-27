Baidu Inc ADR [BIDU] Stock trading around $123.39 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Baidu Inc ADR [NASDAQ: BIDU] price surged by 2.72 percent to reach at $3.27. The company report on November 21, 2023 at 4:00 AM that Baidu Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888 (HKD Counter) and 89888 (RMB Counter)), (“Baidu” or the “Company”), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

“Baidu reported solid third-quarter financial results, demonstrating resilience in a challenging economic climate,” said Robin Li, Co-founder and CEO of Baidu. “I am particularly pleased with our continuous technological enhancements and product improvements against the backdrop of emerging opportunities in generative AI and foundation models. Notably, we launched ERNIE 4.0, our most powerful foundation model. We have also harnessed the power of ERNIE and ERNIE Bot to reinvent our consumer-facing and enterprise-facing products, as well as our own operations, providing AI-native experiences and driving efficiency gains. Meanwhile, we’ve fully opened ERNIE API to cloud enterprises, empowering them to develop their own AI-native applications and solutions. Our AI-centric business and product strategy should set the stage for sustained multi-year revenue and profit expansion within our ERNIE and ERNIE Bot ecosystem.”.

A sum of 4926829 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.31M shares. Baidu Inc ADR shares reached a high of $124.83 and dropped to a low of $120.93 until finishing in the latest session at $123.39.

The one-year BIDU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.49. The average equity rating for BIDU stock is currently 1.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Baidu Inc ADR [BIDU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIDU shares is $172.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIDU stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for Baidu Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baidu Inc ADR is set at 4.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 100.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for BIDU in the course of the last twelve months was 12.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.82.

BIDU Stock Performance Analysis:

Baidu Inc ADR [BIDU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.90. With this latest performance, BIDU shares gained by 14.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.10 for Baidu Inc ADR [BIDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 119.30, while it was recorded at 115.27 for the last single week of trading, and 133.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Baidu Inc ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baidu Inc ADR [BIDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.87 and a Gross Margin at +48.30. Baidu Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.63.

Return on Total Capital for BIDU is now 4.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baidu Inc ADR [BIDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.88. Additionally, BIDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baidu Inc ADR [BIDU] managed to generate an average of $196,197 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Baidu Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.82 and a Current Ratio set at 2.82.

BIDU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baidu Inc ADR go to 11.31%.

Baidu Inc ADR [BIDU] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BIDU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BIDU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BIDU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.