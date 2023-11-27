AMTD Digital Inc ADR [HKD] moved up 25.38: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

AMTD Digital Inc ADR [NYSE: HKD] traded at a high on 11/24/23, posting a 25.38 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.99. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 9:50 AM that L’Officiel HK successfully registered all magazines with the HK SAR Government’s Office for Film, Newspaper and Article Administration.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD), AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), alongside with AMTD Group Inc., are pleased to jointly announce through AMTD World Media and Entertainment Group (“AMTD WME”) that, the Government of The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (“HK SAR Government”)’s Office For Film, Newspaper and Article Administration has issued a formal letter to AMTD Group (“AMTD”) informing about the successful registration of 3 magazines, namely “L’OFFICIEL HOMMES HONG KONG SAR”, “L’OFFICIEL ART HONG KONG SAR”, and “LA REVUE DES MONTRES HONG KONG SAR” in accordance with the Registration of Local Newspapers Ordinance (Laws of Hong Kong, CAP. 268) (the Ordinance).

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231114910188/en/.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7105910 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AMTD Digital Inc ADR stands at 12.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.32%.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for HKD stock reached $136.33 million, with 27.32 million shares outstanding and 27.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 767.09K shares, HKD reached a trading volume of 7105910 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AMTD Digital Inc ADR [HKD]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMTD Digital Inc ADR is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for HKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.94.

How has HKD stock performed recently?

AMTD Digital Inc ADR [HKD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.51. With this latest performance, HKD shares gained by 18.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.32% in the past year of trading.

- Advertisements -

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.86 for AMTD Digital Inc ADR [HKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.82, while it was recorded at 4.17 for the last single week of trading, and 6.34 for the last 200 days.

AMTD Digital Inc ADR [HKD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMTD Digital Inc ADR [HKD] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.04. AMTD Digital Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +126.22.

Return on Total Capital for HKD is now 2.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AMTD Digital Inc ADR [HKD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.60. Additionally, HKD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMTD Digital Inc ADR [HKD] managed to generate an average of $209,698 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.AMTD Digital Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.29 and a Current Ratio set at 2.29.

Insider trade positions for AMTD Digital Inc ADR [HKD]

The top three institutional holders of HKD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HKD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HKD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.