American Airlines Group Inc [AAL] Revenue clocked in at $52.91 billion, down -3.34% YTD: What’s Next?

American Airlines Group Inc [NASDAQ: AAL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.12% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.86%. The company report on November 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM that American Airlines Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes, together with the net proceeds from the Term Loan and cash on hand, to redeem all of its outstanding 11.75% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 (the “11.75% Senior Secured Notes”).

Over the last 12 months, AAL stock dropped by -12.05%. The one-year American Airlines Group Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.2. The average equity rating for AAL stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.04 billion, with 650.64 million shares outstanding and 643.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 33.16M shares, AAL stock reached a trading volume of 14800748 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on American Airlines Group Inc [AAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $14.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAL in the course of the last twelve months was 3.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.58.

AAL Stock Performance Analysis:

American Airlines Group Inc [AAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.86. With this latest performance, AAL shares gained by 11.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.35 for American Airlines Group Inc [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.12, while it was recorded at 12.29 for the last single week of trading, and 14.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Airlines Group Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Airlines Group Inc [AAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.68 and a Gross Margin at +18.45. American Airlines Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.26.

Return on Total Capital for AAL is now 4.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.37. Additionally, AAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 115.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Airlines Group Inc [AAL] managed to generate an average of $979 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.American Airlines Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.58 and a Current Ratio set at 0.69.

American Airlines Group Inc [AAL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AAL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AAL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.