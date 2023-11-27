Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [BABA] Revenue clocked in at $129.62 billion, down -10.89% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [NYSE: BABA] price plunged by -0.58 percent to reach at -$0.46. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 6:43 AM that Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2023 Results.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA and HKEX: 9988 (HKD Counter) and 89988 (RMB Counter), “Alibaba” or “Alibaba Group”) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

“Alibaba Group delivered a solid quarter, marked by renewed momentum and energy across multiple businesses as a result of our strategic reorganization. As we embark on a new phase of development, we have clearly defined our strategic focus and priorities. We will maintain an entrepreneurial mindset. We are committed to investing for growth and making bold decisions where necessary. Through a more flexible organizational governance mechanism, we aim to capture brand new opportunities from the ongoing AI technological transformation and create more value for our customers,” said Eddie Wu, Chief Executive Officer of Alibaba Group.

A sum of 12251585 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 13.73M shares. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR shares reached a high of $79.07 and dropped to a low of $78.21 until finishing in the latest session at $78.50.

The one-year BABA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.6. The average equity rating for BABA stock is currently 1.44, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [BABA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BABA shares is $127.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BABA stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for BABA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 34.70.

BABA Stock Performance Analysis:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [BABA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.77. With this latest performance, BABA shares dropped by -3.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BABA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.55 for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [BABA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.79, while it was recorded at 78.49 for the last single week of trading, and 88.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [BABA] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.99 and a Gross Margin at +35.30. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.35.

Return on Total Capital for BABA is now 7.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [BABA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.76. Additionally, BABA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [BABA] managed to generate an average of $352,448 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.94 and a Current Ratio set at 1.94.

BABA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BABA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR go to 11.84%.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [BABA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BABA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BABA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BABA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.