Seelos Therapeutics Inc [SEEL] stock Upgrade by ROTH Capital analyst, price target now $8

- Advertisements -

Seelos Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: SEEL] gained 30.69% or 0.04 points to close at $0.17 with a heavy trading volume of 10338356 shares. The company report on October 27, 2023 at 8:11 AM that Seelos Therapeutics to Present a Poster on SLS-005 in Alzheimer’s Disease at Neuroscience 2023.

-SLS-005 induces autophagy to reduce mutant protein aggregates, and is currently being studied in Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington’s disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and Spinocerebellar ataxia.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL) (“Seelos”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it has been selected to present a poster from a study of SLS-005 (trehalose injection, 90.5 mg/mL for intravenous infusion) in a tauopathy model of Alzheimer’s disease at the Society for Neuroscience’s Neuroscience 2023 meeting, to be held on November 11-15, 2023, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

It opened the trading session at $0.13, the shares rose to $0.182 and dropped to $0.13, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SEEL points out that the company has recorded -81.43% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -54.55% lower than its most recent low trading price.

- Advertisements -

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.39M shares, SEEL reached to a volume of 10338356 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Seelos Therapeutics Inc [SEEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEEL shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEEL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Seelos Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seelos Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.69.

Trading performance analysis for SEEL stock

Seelos Therapeutics Inc [SEEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.00. With this latest performance, SEEL shares dropped by -13.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.24 for Seelos Therapeutics Inc [SEEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2380, while it was recorded at 0.1350 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7939 for the last 200 days.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc [SEEL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for SEEL is now -165.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -202.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -314.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -138.42. Additionally, SEEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 211.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 88.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seelos Therapeutics Inc [SEEL] managed to generate an average of -$4,595,875 per employee.Seelos Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.18 and a Current Ratio set at 0.18.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Seelos Therapeutics Inc [SEEL]

The top three institutional holders of SEEL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SEEL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SEEL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.