Market cap of SciSparc Ltd [SPRC] reaches 18.23M – now what?

- Advertisements -

SciSparc Ltd [NASDAQ: SPRC] traded at a high on 11/22/23, posting a 16.80 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.44. The company report on November 22, 2023 at 7:42 AM that SciSparc Signs Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Merge with Leading Vehicle Importer Company in Israel.

SciSparc seeks to scale up revenues and will consider transferring its pharmaceutical activities to a separate legal entity and exploring the possibility of dividend distribution.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13027482 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SciSparc Ltd stands at 18.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 17.68%.

The market cap for SPRC stock reached $18.23 million, with 2.45 million shares outstanding and 2.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, SPRC reached a trading volume of 13027482 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

What do top market gurus say about SciSparc Ltd [SPRC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPRC shares is $520.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPRC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SciSparc Ltd is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

How has SPRC stock performed recently?

SciSparc Ltd [SPRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.17. With this latest performance, SPRC shares gained by 55.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.67% in the past year of trading.

- Advertisements -

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.55 for SciSparc Ltd [SPRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.73, while it was recorded at 6.58 for the last single week of trading, and 11.70 for the last 200 days.

SciSparc Ltd [SPRC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SciSparc Ltd [SPRC] shares currently have an operating margin of -615.22 and a Gross Margin at +62.21. SciSparc Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -192.43.

Return on Total Capital for SPRC is now -112.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SciSparc Ltd [SPRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.42. Additionally, SPRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SciSparc Ltd [SPRC] managed to generate an average of -$864,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.SciSparc Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.17.

Insider trade positions for SciSparc Ltd [SPRC]

The top three institutional holders of SPRC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SPRC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SPRC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.