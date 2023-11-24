Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp [ZWS] gain 43.22% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp [NYSE: ZWS] gained 2.12% or 0.63 points to close at $30.29 with a heavy trading volume of 3117804 shares. The company report on October 31, 2023 at 4:13 PM that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Investor call scheduled for Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

It opened the trading session at $29.89, the shares rose to $30.47 and dropped to $29.75, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ZWS points out that the company has recorded 37.68% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -57.02% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, ZWS reached to a volume of 3117804 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp [ZWS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZWS shares is $30.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZWS stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZWS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZWS in the course of the last twelve months was 20.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for ZWS stock

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp [ZWS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.34. With this latest performance, ZWS shares gained by 18.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZWS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.04 for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp [ZWS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.60, while it was recorded at 29.87 for the last single week of trading, and 25.37 for the last 200 days.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp [ZWS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp [ZWS] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.56 and a Gross Margin at +33.66. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.45.

Return on Total Capital for ZWS is now 8.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp [ZWS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.88. Additionally, ZWS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp [ZWS] managed to generate an average of $21,111 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.14.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp [ZWS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZWS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp go to 11.49%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp [ZWS]

The top three institutional holders of ZWS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ZWS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ZWS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.