why Wayfair Inc [W] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $64.90

Wayfair Inc [NYSE: W] gained 1.41% on the last trading session, reaching $48.87 price per share at the time. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Wayfair Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results, Reports Positive Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth with Strong Order Momentum and Profitability.

Q3 Net Revenue of $2.9 billion with 22.3 million Active Customers.

Wayfair Inc. (“Wayfair,” “we,” or “our”) (NYSE: W), one of the world’s largest destinations for the home, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Wayfair Inc represents 117.95 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.76 billion with the latest information. W stock price has been found in the range of $48.06 to $49.86.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.62M shares, W reached a trading volume of 2819059 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wayfair Inc [W]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for W shares is $64.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on W stock is a recommendation set at 1.97. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Wayfair Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wayfair Inc is set at 3.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for W stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48.

Trading performance analysis for W stock

Wayfair Inc [W] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.69. With this latest performance, W shares gained by 12.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for W stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.38 for Wayfair Inc [W]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.14, while it was recorded at 47.96 for the last single week of trading, and 51.42 for the last 200 days.

Wayfair Inc [W]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wayfair Inc [W] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.75 and a Gross Margin at +27.96. Wayfair Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.89.

Return on Total Capital for W is now -65.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.96. Additionally, W Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 258.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 116.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wayfair Inc [W] managed to generate an average of -$84,535 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.00.Wayfair Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.85 and a Current Ratio set at 0.89.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Wayfair Inc [W]

The top three institutional holders of W stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in W stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in W stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.