why Vertex Energy Inc [VTNR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.83

Vertex Energy Inc [NASDAQ: VTNR] slipped around -0.08 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $3.44 at the close of the session, down -2.27%. The company report on November 22, 2023 at 4:53 PM that Remembering Board Member Chris Stratton: A Tribute to His Legacy and Contributions.

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) (“Vertex” or the “Company”) today pays tribute to the enduring legacy of Chris Stratton, esteemed member of our Board of Directors, who passed away on November 16th.

Vertex CEO and Board Chairman, Benjamin P. Cowart, states, “As one of our longest serving board members, Mr. Stratton played a vital role in shaping Vertex Energy’s success and development. He was a brilliant mind, a loyal supporter, and a steadfast advocate for achieving our full potential.” Mr. Cowart further added, “Chris was also a dear friend whose absence is deeply felt now and will undoubtedly remain. The Vertex Energy family offers our thoughts, prayers, and support to the entire Stratton family at this time.”.

Vertex Energy Inc stock is now -44.52% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VTNR Stock saw the intraday high of $3.57 and lowest of $3.39 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.20, which means current price is +1.47% above from all time high which was touched on 03/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.93M shares, VTNR reached a trading volume of 2408658 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vertex Energy Inc [VTNR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTNR shares is $6.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTNR stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Vertex Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertex Energy Inc is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85.

How has VTNR stock performed recently?

Vertex Energy Inc [VTNR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.57. With this latest performance, VTNR shares dropped by -23.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.82 for Vertex Energy Inc [VTNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.38, while it was recorded at 3.65 for the last single week of trading, and 6.21 for the last 200 days.

Vertex Energy Inc [VTNR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertex Energy Inc [VTNR] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.89 and a Gross Margin at +9.47. Vertex Energy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.61.

Return on Total Capital for VTNR is now 38.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vertex Energy Inc [VTNR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 245.48. Additionally, VTNR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vertex Energy Inc [VTNR] managed to generate an average of -$34,276 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 140.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 5.48.Vertex Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.49 and a Current Ratio set at 1.11.

Earnings analysis for Vertex Energy Inc [VTNR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertex Energy Inc go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Vertex Energy Inc [VTNR]

