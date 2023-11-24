why Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [MODG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $18.11

- Advertisements -

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [NYSE: MODG] jumped around 0.22 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $11.69 at the close of the session, up 1.92%. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 4:15 PM that TOPGOLF CALLAWAY BRANDS ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS.

HIGHLIGHTS.

Topgolf continues to drive efficiencies and delivered strong venue-level margins.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp stock is now -40.81% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MODG Stock saw the intraday high of $11.91 and lowest of $11.47 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.96, which means current price is +18.80% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, MODG reached a trading volume of 2498427 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [MODG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MODG shares is $18.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MODG stock is a recommendation set at 1.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for MODG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.79.

How has MODG stock performed recently?

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [MODG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.60. With this latest performance, MODG shares dropped by -9.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MODG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.27 for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [MODG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.07, while it was recorded at 11.74 for the last single week of trading, and 18.29 for the last 200 days.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [MODG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [MODG] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.31 and a Gross Margin at +60.08. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.95.

Return on Total Capital for MODG is now 4.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [MODG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.96. Additionally, MODG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [MODG] managed to generate an average of $4,934 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.95 and a Current Ratio set at 1.76.

Earnings analysis for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [MODG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MODG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp go to 14.00%.

Insider trade positions for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [MODG]

The top three institutional holders of MODG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MODG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MODG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.