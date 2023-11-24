why Tempest Therapeutics Inc [TPST] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $21.67

- Advertisements -

Tempest Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: TPST] price surged by 8.55 percent to reach at $0.33. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Tempest to Present at the 35th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference.

To access the live or archived recording of the discussion, please visit the investor section of the Tempest website at https://ir.tempesttx.com.

A sum of 4165065 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.32M shares. Tempest Therapeutics Inc shares reached a high of $4.43 and dropped to a low of $3.86 until finishing in the latest session at $4.19.

The one-year TPST stock forecast points to a potential upside of 80.66. The average equity rating for TPST stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tempest Therapeutics Inc [TPST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPST shares is $21.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPST stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TPST Stock Performance Analysis:

Tempest Therapeutics Inc [TPST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.97. With this latest performance, TPST shares gained by 0.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 100.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 143.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.87 for Tempest Therapeutics Inc [TPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.80, while it was recorded at 3.72 for the last single week of trading, and 1.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tempest Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for TPST is now -73.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -77.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -131.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tempest Therapeutics Inc [TPST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 122.10. Additionally, TPST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 114.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tempest Therapeutics Inc [TPST] managed to generate an average of -$1,879,421 per employee.Tempest Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.66 and a Current Ratio set at 1.66.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc [TPST] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TPST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TPST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TPST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.