why Gevo Inc [GEVO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.28

Gevo Inc [NASDAQ: GEVO] traded at a high on 11/22/23, posting a 0.87 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.16. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 4:20 PM that Gevo Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3062441 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Gevo Inc stands at 6.86% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.36%.

The market cap for GEVO stock reached $278.76 million, with 237.17 million shares outstanding and 230.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.87M shares, GEVO reached a trading volume of 3062441 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gevo Inc [GEVO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEVO shares is $5.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEVO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Gevo Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gevo Inc is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67.

How has GEVO stock performed recently?

Gevo Inc [GEVO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.20. With this latest performance, GEVO shares gained by 13.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.70 for Gevo Inc [GEVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1504, while it was recorded at 1.1880 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4098 for the last 200 days.

Gevo Inc [GEVO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gevo Inc [GEVO] shares currently have an operating margin of -6590.47 and a Gross Margin at -1702.89. Gevo Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8341.02.

Return on Total Capital for GEVO is now -11.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gevo Inc [GEVO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.51. Additionally, GEVO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gevo Inc [GEVO] managed to generate an average of -$1,101,202 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Gevo Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.23 and a Current Ratio set at 4.27.

Earnings analysis for Gevo Inc [GEVO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gevo Inc go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for Gevo Inc [GEVO]

The top three institutional holders of GEVO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GEVO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GEVO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.