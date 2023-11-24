why CF Industries Holdings Inc [CF] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $88.32

- Advertisements -

CF Industries Holdings Inc [NYSE: CF] closed the trading session at $76.41 on 11/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $74.075, while the highest price level was $76.49. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 4:41 PM that CF Industries Announces Expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino Act Waiting Period for Waggaman Ammonia Production Facility Acquisition.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) today announced the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended (“HSR Act”), in connection with its previously announced agreement to purchase Incitec Pivot Limited’s (“IPL”) ammonia production complex located in Waggaman, Louisiana.

The expiration of the HSR Act waiting period was a condition to the closing of the pending transaction. CF Industries and IPL expect to complete the transaction effective December 1, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -10.32 percent and weekly performance of -4.99 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.87 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, CF reached to a volume of 2606323 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CF Industries Holdings Inc [CF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CF shares is $88.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CF stock is a recommendation set at 2.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for CF Industries Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CF Industries Holdings Inc is set at 2.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for CF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for CF in the course of the last twelve months was 6.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.18.

CF stock trade performance evaluation

CF Industries Holdings Inc [CF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.99. With this latest performance, CF shares dropped by -4.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.82 for CF Industries Holdings Inc [CF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.92, while it was recorded at 77.49 for the last single week of trading, and 76.70 for the last 200 days.

CF Industries Holdings Inc [CF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CF Industries Holdings Inc [CF] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.35 and a Gross Margin at +51.94. CF Industries Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.91.

Return on Total Capital for CF is now 53.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 44.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 81.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CF Industries Holdings Inc [CF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.85. Additionally, CF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CF Industries Holdings Inc [CF] managed to generate an average of $1,239,259 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.CF Industries Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.18 and a Current Ratio set at 4.52.

CF Industries Holdings Inc [CF]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.