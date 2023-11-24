why Bit Digital Inc [BTBT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.13

- Advertisements -

Bit Digital Inc [NASDAQ: BTBT] jumped around 0.04 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.26 at the close of the session, up 1.80%. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Bit Digital, Inc. Announces Finalized AI Customer Contract Terms and Datacenter Location.

Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT) (“Bit Digital” or the “Company”), a sustainable platform for digital assets and artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure headquartered in New York City, is pleased to announce that it has finalized its service agreement with its first customer of its new business line, Bit Digital AI.

Under the terms of the agreement, Bit Digital will supply the customer with computational power from 1,504 GPUs for a period of three years. The contract will commence January 2024 and represents more than $35 million of annualized revenue to Bit Digital. To fulfill the contract, the Company has placed a purchase order for servers manufactured by with Super Micro Computer, Inc., an authorized Nvidia OEM, that are equipped with 1,504 Nvidia HGX H100 GPUs along with related equipment, which are expected to be delivered to the Company by January 2024.

Bit Digital Inc stock is now 276.67% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BTBT Stock saw the intraday high of $2.26 and lowest of $2.125 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.80, which means current price is +264.52% above from all time high which was touched on 06/29/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.27M shares, BTBT reached a trading volume of 2637071 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bit Digital Inc [BTBT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTBT shares is $4.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTBT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Bit Digital Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bit Digital Inc is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

How has BTBT stock performed recently?

Bit Digital Inc [BTBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.89. With this latest performance, BTBT shares dropped by -2.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 158.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.46 for Bit Digital Inc [BTBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.15, while it was recorded at 2.20 for the last single week of trading, and 2.44 for the last 200 days.

Bit Digital Inc [BTBT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bit Digital Inc [BTBT] shares currently have an operating margin of -120.83 and a Gross Margin at -49.26. Bit Digital Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -326.03.

Return on Total Capital for BTBT is now -29.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -80.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -75.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bit Digital Inc [BTBT] managed to generate an average of -$5,849,811 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 87.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Bit Digital Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.31 and a Current Ratio set at 10.31.

Insider trade positions for Bit Digital Inc [BTBT]

