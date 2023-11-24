Wall Street Analyst Initiated Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc [IMPL]. What else is Wall St. saying

- Advertisements -

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: IMPL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 143.44% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 178.31%. The company report on October 5, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Impel Pharmaceuticals Announces Exploration of Strategic Alternatives.

The Company has engaged Moelis & Company LLC to act as its financial advisor and Fenwick & West to act as its legal advisor in connection with this review.

Over the last 12 months, IMPL stock dropped by -71.04%. The one-year Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 98.05. The average equity rating for IMPL stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.62 million, with 23.74 million shares outstanding and 7.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, IMPL stock reached a trading volume of 26644161 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc [IMPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMPL shares is $40.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89.

IMPL Stock Performance Analysis:

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc [IMPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 178.31. With this latest performance, IMPL shares gained by 164.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.25 for Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc [IMPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3799, while it was recorded at 0.4132 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1237 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc [IMPL] shares currently have an operating margin of -657.48 and a Gross Margin at +39.17. Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -840.28.

Return on Total Capital for IMPL is now -182.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -243.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2,546.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -114.03. Additionally, IMPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 587.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc [IMPL] managed to generate an average of -$664,450 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.13 and a Current Ratio set at 0.19.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc [IMPL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of IMPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in IMPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in IMPL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.